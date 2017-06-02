State Dept. allows embassies, consula...

State Dept. allows embassies, consulates to acknowledge Pride month

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Washington Blade

The State Department has issued guidance to U.S. embassies and consulates that allow them to acknowledge Pride month. A State Department spokesperson on Friday said embassies and consulates have received guidance that allows them to recognize Pride month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic (Oct '16) Oct '16 andrew john langham 1
News 'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
News In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Julie Jane 1
News Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16) Apr '16 Glasses 1
News Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14) Feb '16 sad times 9
News Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Sick of Bigots an... 5
News State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Storm chaser 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,392 • Total comments across all topics: 281,569,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC