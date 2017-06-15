State Dept. Allows Embassies, Consula...

State Dept. Allows Embassies, Consulates to Acknowledge Pride Month

A State Department spokesperson on Friday said embassies and consulates have received guidance that allows them to recognize Pride month. "Advancing the human rights of vulnerable groups including LGBTI persons is a core component of U.S. foreign policy," the spokesperson told the Washington Blade.

