Ryan Martin vs. Marcos Jimenez - Golden Boy on ESPN, June 30
Undefeated Bantamweight Colombian and Los Angeles transplant Oscar "Jaguar" Negrete will square off against Sergio "El Frio" Frias at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in a 10-round main event for vacant NABF Bantamweight Championship in the June 30th edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN. After Randy "El Matador" Caballero and Jesus "Estrella" Ruiz went down to injury, Negrete will now face a fighter in Frias who is coming off a knockout of former world champion Vic "Raging Bull" Darchinyan.
