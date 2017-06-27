Pro-Shot Video: Umphrey's McGee Performs 'All In Time (Part II)' At Dominican Holidaze 2016
Last year on December 3, Umphrey's McGee held the middle of three performances at Dominican Holidaze in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The band has shared official video footage of "All In Time " featuring a "little" family fun.
