Pro-Shot Video: The Disco Biscuits Perform 'Run Like Hell' At Dominican Holidaze 2016

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: JamBase

On December 1, 2016 jamtronica act The Disco Biscuits helped kick off the 10th installment of Dominican Holidaze with a pair of sets at Breathless Resort & Spa in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Dominican Holidaze organizers continue to roll out professionally-shot material from last year's event and the latest video features a highlight from tDB's first set of the festival.

