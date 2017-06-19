Palladium rebrands its adults-only luxury resorts.

Palladium Hotels & Resorts is rebranding its adults-only luxury resorts known as The Royal Suites by Palladium to TRS Hotels which will become independent of Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts while remaining true to the mission of offering the best adults-only luxury experience and personalized service at the current properties in the Dominican Republic and Mexico as well as the new Costa Mujeres property set to open in fall of 2018. TRS Hotels logoTRS Hotels revamp will include an increase in staff and an in-depth training program along with upscale amenities like guestrooms with swim-up rooms, dinner-and-a-show-themed restaurants and world-class beach clubs to highlight this elevated concept.

