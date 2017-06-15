NYC mom dies after failed plastic sur...

NYC mom dies after failed plastic surgeries in Dominican Republic

Saturday Jun 10

Janelle Edwards, 25, died after she was found unconscious in her car on Bellamy Loop in the Bronx due to complications from plastic surgery she had in the Dominican Republic. The never-ending search for beauty ended tragically for a Bronx mother who died of complications from a series of plastic surgeries she got in the Dominican Republic, police sources said Saturday.

Chicago, IL

