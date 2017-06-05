Migrants trapped in web of sex slavery
MINDS GLOBAL SPOTLIGHT/EFE - The smuggling of migrants through Central America is fuelling another crime - human trafficking for forced labour or sexual slavery. Amado Philip de Andres of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in Central America and the Caribbean says links are emerging between migrant smuggling and trafficking for sexual exploitation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|andrew john langham
|1
|'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
|In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Julie Jane
|1
|Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Glasses
|1
|Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14)
|Feb '16
|sad times
|9
|Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Sick of Bigots an...
|5
|State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Storm chaser
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC