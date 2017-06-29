Javier Fortuna Stays Busy With Santo ...

Javier Fortuna Stays Busy With Santo Domingo Return

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 24 Read more: Boxing Scene

"This is a stay-busy fight for Javier until we finalize something significant later this year," Lewkowicz told BoxingScene.com. Fortuna , who was born in nearby La Romana, has won his last two fights since losing to Jason Sosa on June 24 of last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic (Oct '16) Oct '16 andrew john langham 1
News 'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
News In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Julie Jane 1
News Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16) Apr '16 Glasses 1
News Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14) Feb '16 sad times 9
News Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Sick of Bigots an... 5
News State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Storm chaser 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,975 • Total comments across all topics: 282,127,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC