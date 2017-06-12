General Energy Solutions wins Premios Atabey award in Dominican Republic
General Energy Solutions , a PV power generation investor and EPC operator has won the Premios Atabey award for a PV power-generating station under construction in Monte Plata province, in the Dominican Republic. The award carries the highest honor for environment protection in the country, according to the company.
