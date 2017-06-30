Fontbonne students take dream trip to...

Fontbonne students take dream trip to Dominican Republic

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Students took a special trip from Bay Ridge down to the Caribbean but they didn't go on the journey to just enjoy the beautiful beaches. A few weeks before the school year ended, 10 juniors from Fontbonne Hall Academy in Bay Ridge traveled to the Dominican Republic as part of the ACIS Young Women's Leadership Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic (Oct '16) Oct '16 andrew john langham 1
News 'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
News In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Julie Jane 1
News Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16) Apr '16 Glasses 1
News Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14) Feb '16 sad times 9
News Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Sick of Bigots an... 5
News State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Storm chaser 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,179 • Total comments across all topics: 282,145,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC