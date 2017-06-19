Feds: Philadelphia prosecutor 'was co...

Feds: Philadelphia prosecutor 'was constantly on the take'

Tuesday Jun 20

The corruption trial of Philadelphia's district attorney began Tuesday with federal prosecutors telling jurors that the city's top law enforcer took tens of thousands of dollars in bribes, pocketed his elderly mother's pension checks, illegally siphoned off money from his own political action committee and misused government vehicles. Prosecutors said Seth Williams "was constantly on the take," accepting illicitly earned perks such as vacations, cash and a Jaguar convertible in exchange for legal favors.

