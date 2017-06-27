Feds: Man, Eastburg cigar importer de...

Feds: Man, Eastburg cigar importer defrauded government

A Dominican Republic cigar manufacturer and an East Stroudsburg-based cigar importer defrauded the U.S. government of $1.8 million in federal excise taxes, authorities said. A federal grand jury has indicted Jose Dominguez, 52, owner of Victor Sinclair Cigars in the Dominican Republic, with conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government.

