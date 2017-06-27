Feds: Man, Eastburg cigar importer defrauded government

A Dominican Republic cigar manufacturer and an East Stroudsburg-based cigar importer defrauded the U.S. government of $1.8 million in federal excise taxes, authorities said. A federal grand jury has indicted Jose Dominguez, 52, owner of Victor Sinclair Cigars in the Dominican Republic, with conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.