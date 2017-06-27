Feds: Man, Eastburg cigar importer defrauded government
A Dominican Republic cigar manufacturer and an East Stroudsburg-based cigar importer defrauded the U.S. government of $1.8 million in federal excise taxes, authorities said. A federal grand jury has indicted Jose Dominguez, 52, owner of Victor Sinclair Cigars in the Dominican Republic, with conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|andrew john langham
|1
|'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
|In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Julie Jane
|1
|Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Glasses
|1
|Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14)
|Feb '16
|sad times
|9
|Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Sick of Bigots an...
|5
|State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Storm chaser
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC