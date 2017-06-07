Dominican officials jailed in case linked to Brazil scandal

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic - A Cabinet minister in the Dominican Republic will remain in custody as he faces charges in a corruption case involving the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht. Supreme Court Justice Francisco Ortega ruled Wednesday that Industry and Commerce Minister Tamistocles Montas will be held for at least six months of "preventive detention" as authorities investigate allegations that Odebrecht paid bribes to secure government construction contracts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.