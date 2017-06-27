Dominican hospital under scrutiny aft...

Dominican hospital under scrutiny after 14 newborns die

A medical association in the Dominican Republic is demanding improvements at one of the country's main public hospitals, where at least 14 newborns died over the weekend. The president of the Dominican Medical Association alleges the deaths occurred because of patient overcrowding, lack of equipment and bad conditions.

