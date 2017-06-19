Delta kicked woman off flight, wrongl...

Delta kicked woman off flight, wrongly detained her: suit

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: New York Daily News

Nerys Grullon, 45, alleges she was separated from her family - and then kept inside a Punta Cana airport room where a Delta employee told her she'd be sexually assaulted at a notorious local jail. A Brooklyn woman is suing Delta Air Lines for her humiliating removal from a plane and her hellish detention inside a Dominican Republic airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic (Oct '16) Oct '16 andrew john langham 1
News 'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
News In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Julie Jane 1
News Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16) Apr '16 Glasses 1
News Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14) Feb '16 sad times 9
News Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Sick of Bigots an... 5
News State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Storm chaser 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,618 • Total comments across all topics: 281,909,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC