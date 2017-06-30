Daughter sickened seeing mom's alleged killer for the first time
Lionelli Romero, daughter of Wanda Romero who disappeared 15 years ago, at State Supreme Court in Queens for the trial of Rafael Rodriguez. The daughter of a Queens woman who disappeared 15 years ago said Wednesday she was sickened by the sight of the man standing trial for her mother's murder.
