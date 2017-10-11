CT woman contracts legionnaires while...

CT woman contracts legionnaires while on vacation

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

The Centers for Disease Control says that legionnaires has a 9 percent mortality rate but that progresses with age or a compromised immune system. Shirley and her husband John Horan had just gone to Punta Cana on the coast of the Dominican Republic at the end of April to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic (Oct '16) Oct '16 andrew john langham 1
News 'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
News In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Julie Jane 1
News Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16) Apr '16 Glasses 1
News Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14) Feb '16 sad times 9
News Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Sick of Bigots an... 5
News State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Storm chaser 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,114 • Total comments across all topics: 281,927,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC