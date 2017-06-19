Charge Anywhere powers Mobile Payment Platform for AZUL in the Dominican Republic
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. Charge Anywhere, a financial technology solutions leader, and AZUL, a payment brand of Servicios Digitales Popular, a subsidiary of Grupo Popular, have announced that AZUL recently launched AZUL GO!, a mobile payment acceptance application utilizing Charge Anywhere's mPOS platform to merchants in the Dominican Republic.A "Charge Anywhere has deep expertise in deploying Chip and PIN EMV technology and we are excited to partner with AZUL to bring mobile EMV mPOS solutions to merchants in the Dominican Republic ," commented Paul Sabella , CEO of Charge Anywhere.
