BAD BRET TROPICAL Storm Bret dumped not only rain on Trinidad between Monday night and yesterday, but also lots of misery as hundreds of families were left cleaning up the mess left by the storm. Brace for more floods Danger from Bret not over yet-Met Office 60 homes lose roofs in Central ...Country breathes sigh of relief The national community yesterday breathed a collective sigh of relief that damage from Tropical Storm Bret was not as bad as anticipated.

