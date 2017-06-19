Association established to intervene in cross border trade with Haiti
An association has been formed in an effort to solve the deadlock with Haiti's ban on several products from the Dominican Republic. During a meeting on Wednesday, retailers and transport organisations from the four provinces on the border with Haiti , vowed to protect and develop cross border trade.
