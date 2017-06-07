3rd woman alleges she was sexually as...

3rd woman alleges she was sexually assaulted at Dominican resort

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: 680News

A third woman is alleging a hotel staff member sexually assaulted her while she was at one of the RIU Hotels in the Dominican Republic. The 25-year-old woman, who CityNews has agreed not to identify, was staying at the RIU Meringue in Puerto Plata in April.

