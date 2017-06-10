15,042 illegal immigrants enter T&T

15,042 illegal immigrants enter T&T

Trinidad Guardian

Acting National Security Minister Dennis Moses reveals the number of illegal immigrants in the country during the sitting of Parliament yesterday. PHOTO: SHIRLEY BAHADUR There are 15,042 people in T&T illegally-the majority of them being 1,015 Venezuelans, acting National Security Minister Dennis Moses confirmed yesterday.

