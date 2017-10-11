Seeking Vegan Loaded Fries Inspired by the Continents? Head to Baked Roots Bar

It's not often a restaurant opens with its own lexicon , but Baked Roots Bar didn't begin serving vegan, oil-free loaded fries this week to fit in. According to PoMo , Baked Roots Bar was established by three recent college graduates, Elvira Raposo , Sade Perez , and Michael Partridge , and the restaurant offers a seven-dish, all-vegan menu centered on six loaded-fries options.

