Quality abounds in American & European Works of Art Auction at Skinner

Henri Cartier-Bresson In the Last Days of the Kuomintang, Peking, 1949, printed 1980s . Skinner, Inc. will present an impressive selection of American & European Works of Art at auction on Friday, May 19. The day will be divided in two parts: Fine Prints & Photographs at 12PM and Fine Paintings & Sculpture at 4PM.

