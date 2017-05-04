Premiere: Vakero Has A Spiritual Awakening In "Mi Sepelio (My Funeral)" Video

Following his SXSW debut and club circuit run during this year's Billboard Latin Music Awards in Miami, VakerA3 returns with a visually stunning piece of cinematography for "Mi Sepelio," which topped on iTunes in the Dominican Republic on Thursday and garnered major love on Spotify's new music Latin playlist. The Gabriel Lantiguo-directed video is set against the sugarcane fields of San Pedro de MacorA s in the Dominican Republic, where VakerA3 - whose musical stylings are A la Bob Marley meets Tego Calderon - was born and raised.

