Paterson students take pride in art display at FDU27 minutes | Paterson Press
Paterson students take pride in art display at FDU Exhibit of projects highlighting cultural diversity gives fourth- and fifth-graders a taste of college life. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2rIVqsV A group of Paterson students, while working for a local nonprofit group, have upgraded the cell phone app that provides visitors a virtual tour of the national park at the Great Falls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|andrew john langham
|1
|'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
|In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Julie Jane
|1
|Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Glasses
|1
|Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14)
|Feb '16
|sad times
|9
|Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Sick of Bigots an...
|5
|State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Storm chaser
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC