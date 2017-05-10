Millions for New York Man Wrongly Convicted of Murder

Ruddy Quezada, a 54-year-old man wrongfully convicted of a deadly drive-by shooting in 1993, has won a $4.5 million settlement from New York state, according to court papers. Quezada spent 24 years in prison for murder before winning his freedom in 2015 when, after decades of failed appeals, the Brooklyn district attorney's office conceded that prosecutors involved in his case had withheld critical evidence during his trial.

