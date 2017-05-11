Man pleads guilty to bribing Philadel...

Man pleads guilty to bribing Philadelphia's top prosecutor

Thursday May 11 Read more: Fox News

Prosecutors say Mohammad N. Ali gave District Attorney Seth Williams a vacation to the Dominican Republic, a $3,000 sofa, expensive electronics and jewelry, a fancy dinner and thousands of dollars. They say in return Williams helped Ali get through airport security more quickly after foreign travel.

