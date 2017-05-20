Man nabbed in Dominican Republic for 2010 murder outside infamous Roxbury bar
Boston Police report arresting Charlie Brea, 31, for the murder of Luis Martinez outside the now shuttered Breezeway on Blue Hill Avenue at closing time on Oct. 23, 2010. The Breezeway got a two-day suspension for failing to do enough to prevent the double shooting that left Martinez dead and another man injured.
