Libelium eHealth IoT Platform "MySign...

Libelium eHealth IoT Platform "MySignals" helps to reduce maternal deaths

The Dominican Republic is the third Latin-American country with major rate of maternal and neonatal deaths . The rate of pregnancies in teenagers is also very high which produces additional risks to the gestation affecting the care of premature babies.

Chicago, IL

