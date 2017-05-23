Jamaica-DR accord should give pause for thought in CARICOM
A few days ago, the prime minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, and the president of the Dominican Republic, Danilo Medina, agreed to work towards a closer relationship. Beyond the widely reported desire of both nations to increase trade and investment, the language contained in the joint declaration that followed their meeting in Santo Domingo suggested that the two countries may be seeking something more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|andrew john langham
|1
|'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
|In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Julie Jane
|1
|Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Glasses
|1
|Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14)
|Feb '16
|sad times
|9
|Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Sick of Bigots an...
|5
|State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Storm chaser
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC