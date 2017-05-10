Green Captures Gold at Pan American Championships
Former Husker James Green had four dominant wins at the Pan American Championships over the weekend en route to the 70 kg gold medal. Green was one of five American champions and seven medalists for the men's freestyle team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huskers.com.
