Good night Bayahibe

Iy could not miss the classic almost compulsive pic of a magnificent tropical sunset from Bayahibe Beach.Bayahibe is a town in the Dominican Republic, located about 10 miles east of La Romana on the shore of the Caribbean Sea. Founded as a fishing village in 1874 by Juan Brito and his family, who came from Puerto Rico, the town is now a tourist destination.Bayahibe Beach, a public beach, is located less than a mile from the town center, and Dominicus Beach is in about three miles distance.

