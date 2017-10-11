Good night Bayahibe

Friday May 26

Iy could not miss the classic almost compulsive pic of a magnificent tropical sunset from Bayahibe Beach.Bayahibe is a town in the Dominican Republic, located about 10 miles east of La Romana on the shore of the Caribbean Sea. Founded as a fishing village in 1874 by Juan Brito and his family, who came from Puerto Rico, the town is now a tourist destination.Bayahibe Beach, a public beach, is located less than a mile from the town center, and Dominicus Beach is in about three miles distance.

Chicago, IL

