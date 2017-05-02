DUI driver nearly hits cop head-on in...

DUI driver nearly hits cop head-on in Lower Windsor, police say

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: The York Daily Record

A man from the Dominican Republican was arrested for DUI Saturday after he nearly struck a Lower Windsor Township Police officer head-on. DUI driver nearly hits cop head-on in Lower Windsor, police say A man from the Dominican Republican was arrested for DUI Saturday after he nearly struck a Lower Windsor Township Police officer head-on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic (Oct '16) Oct '16 andrew john langham 1
News 'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
News In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Julie Jane 1
News Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16) Apr '16 Glasses 1
News Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14) Feb '16 sad times 9
News Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Sick of Bigots an... 5
News State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Storm chaser 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,908 • Total comments across all topics: 280,898,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC