DomRep airline to start Jamaica flights this year
The Dominican Republic based airline Pawa is scheduled to start flights to Jamaica later this year.The initiative was sparked by the recent visit from Prime Minister Andrew Holness. During one of the many meetings, both Dominican and Jamaican business leaders urged Holness and President of the Dominican Republic Danilo Medina to open direct flights between Kingston and Santo Domingo.
