Dominican Republic Announces 2017 Developments and Boasts Strong Tourism Statistics

Tourism industry executives at this year's Dominican Annual Tourism Exchange conference announced several developments for the future of the country and expressed great enthusiasm for the projects to come. RadhamA©s MartA nez Aponte, Vice Minister of Tourism, opened the event with several updates about Dominican Republic's overall tourism health and news in each major sector within the country.

