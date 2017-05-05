Dominican Republic Announces 2017 Developments and Boasts Strong Tourism Statistics
Tourism industry executives at this year's Dominican Annual Tourism Exchange conference announced several developments for the future of the country and expressed great enthusiasm for the projects to come. RadhamA©s MartA nez Aponte, Vice Minister of Tourism, opened the event with several updates about Dominican Republic's overall tourism health and news in each major sector within the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|andrew john langham
|1
|'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
|In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Julie Jane
|1
|Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Glasses
|1
|Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14)
|Feb '16
|sad times
|9
|Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Sick of Bigots an...
|5
|State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Storm chaser
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC