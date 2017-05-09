Dominican Republic Announced as Top C...

Dominican Republic Announced as Top Caribbean Destination for Delta Vacations

13 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Delta Vacations, one of the biggest tour operators for United States and Canada, announced that 2016 was the best year on record for traffic to Punta Cana, with preliminary 2017 numbers putting them on track to meet and exceed the traffic numbers of the previous year. The vacation package powerhouse announced a 50 percent year-over-year growth for group business offerings, attributing the increase to several factors.

