Dominican Holidaze Announces 2017 Lineup & Details
The 11th installment of Cloud 9 Adventures' Dominican Holidaze destination concert event returns to Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa and Now Onyx Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic December 1 - 5. Today Cloud 9 Adventures have revealed the musical lineup for Holidaze '17. Once again, host bands Umphrey's McGee, The Disco Biscuits and STS9 will each perform a pair of full two-set shows on the beach as well as a sunset show.
