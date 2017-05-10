Dominican Holidaze Announces 2017 Lineup & Details

The 11th installment of Cloud 9 Adventures' Dominican Holidaze destination concert event returns to Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa and Now Onyx Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic December 1 - 5. Today Cloud 9 Adventures have revealed the musical lineup for Holidaze '17. Once again, host bands Umphrey's McGee, The Disco Biscuits and STS9 will each perform a pair of full two-set shows on the beach as well as a sunset show.

