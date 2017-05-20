Crop Report: Late Growing Season In Dominican Republic Finally Concludes
After a late and extended growing season, the tobacco harvests of the Dominican Republic are finally wrapping up. Excessive rain from September to December of last year made it nearly impossible for growers to plant or cultivate their tobacco on schedule.
