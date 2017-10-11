Cochon Cotillion XXI introduces the Queen and King of the Krewe of Pork and Beads
The illustrious Krewe of Pork and Beads brought its own brand of revelry to Mardi Gras World on April 8 for the 21st annual Cochon Cotillion. A benefit for Bridge House/Grace House , this night's Carnival festivities had a decidedly "Grease" flair to them -- the monarchs, King Jack Jensen and Queen Anne Raymond, and their court dressed in '50s-style attire.
