Coast Guard Cutter Legare returns to ...

Coast Guard Cutter Legare returns to Portsmouth after 35-day patrol

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Crew from the Coast Guard Cutter Legare pose with members of the Jamaican Defense Force Coast Guard at their headquarters in Kingston, Jamaica, during April, 2017. Enhancing relations between the U.S. and Jamaica, Legare hosted tours for students from the Caribbean Maritime Academy located in Kingston and conducted a professional exchange with the Jamaican Defense Force Coast Guard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic (Oct '16) Oct '16 andrew john langham 1
News 'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
News In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Julie Jane 1
News Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16) Apr '16 Glasses 1
News Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14) Feb '16 sad times 9
News Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Sick of Bigots an... 5
News State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Storm chaser 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,908 • Total comments across all topics: 280,898,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC