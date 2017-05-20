Bribery scandal met with near-silence...

Bribery scandal met with near-silence in Dominican Republic

One of the most sprawling corruption scandals in modern history has deep roots in the Dominican Republic: The Brazilian company behind the operation placed its international "bribery bureau" in this Caribbean country and shoveled out nearly $100 million in bribes to local officials. Yet five months after the scheme was exposed, nobody has been charged here and no corrupt officials have been named - infuriating both political reformers and opposition parties.

