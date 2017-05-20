Bribery scandal met with near-silence in Dominican Republic

In this Feb. 22, 2017 photo, demonstrators carry a banner with the Spanish message: "The innocents of Odebrecht" under caricatures of, from left, Dominican Republic's Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas, Dominican Republic's current President Danilo Medina, former Dominican Republic President Leonel Fernandez, Dominican Republic Senator Felix Bautista, and Brazilian businessman Marcelo Odebrecht, as they protest corruption outside the National Palace in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.