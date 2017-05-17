Adventures in Paradise: Touring in th...

Adventures in Paradise: Touring in the Dominican Republic

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: RiderMagazine.com

Riding experiences in the DR spanned everything from hammering rains to hot-weather rides to numerous beachfront stops. Life in the USA has become so sanitized, homogenized, standardized and over-regulated that I often feel I was born too late.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiderMagazine.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic (Oct '16) Oct '16 andrew john langham 1
News 'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
News In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Julie Jane 1
News Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16) Apr '16 Glasses 1
News Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14) Feb '16 sad times 9
News Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Sick of Bigots an... 5
News State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Storm chaser 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,034 • Total comments across all topics: 281,130,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC