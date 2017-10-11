A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of La Colonial, S.A. Compa a de Seguros
The outlook of these Credit Ratings is stable. The ratings reflect the good execution of its strategy, consistently with improvements in La Colonial's underwriting and expense management, and robust risk-adjusted capitalization supported by a strong reinsurance program.
