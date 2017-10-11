A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of L...

A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of La Colonial, S.A. Compa a de Seguros

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

The outlook of these Credit Ratings is stable. The ratings reflect the good execution of its strategy, consistently with improvements in La Colonial's underwriting and expense management, and robust risk-adjusted capitalization supported by a strong reinsurance program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic (Oct '16) Oct '16 andrew john langham 1
News 'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
News In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Julie Jane 1
News Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16) Apr '16 Glasses 1
News Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14) Feb '16 sad times 9
News Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Sick of Bigots an... 5
News State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Storm chaser 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,526 • Total comments across all topics: 281,272,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC