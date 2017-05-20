2017 Rising Star Award Caribbean presented at CHRIS
ISHC , in partnership with BHN , took time to recognize a Rising Star at the Caribbean Hotel & Resort Investment Summit in Miami. The Rising Star Award Caribbean only added to the sense of excitement and opportunity at the CHRIS conference amidst lessening public health concern over Zika and a cautiously optimistic hotel & tourism investment community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|andrew john langham
|1
|'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
|In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Julie Jane
|1
|Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Glasses
|1
|Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14)
|Feb '16
|sad times
|9
|Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Sick of Bigots an...
|5
|State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Storm chaser
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC