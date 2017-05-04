More than 100 international passengers stuck in Louisville after extreme flight delays

A charter flight bound from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic was reportedly supposed to land in Cincinnati at 6:00 p.m. Friday Instead, its 140 passengers went through several delays and diversions before winding up at Louisville International Airport, according to multiple passengers that have reached out to WAVE 3 News. After the many delays, the passengers are reportedly not being allowed to depart due to a lack of U.S. Customs agents to perform the security checks to let them off the international flight.

