More than 100 international passenger...

More than 100 international passengers stuck in Louisville after extreme flight delays

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 29 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A charter flight bound from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic was reportedly supposed to land in Cincinnati at 6:00 p.m. Friday Instead, its 140 passengers went through several delays and diversions before winding up at Louisville International Airport, according to multiple passengers that have reached out to WAVE 3 News. After the many delays, the passengers are reportedly not being allowed to depart due to a lack of U.S. Customs agents to perform the security checks to let them off the international flight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic (Oct '16) Oct '16 andrew john langham 1
News 'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
News In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Julie Jane 1
News Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16) Apr '16 Glasses 1
News Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14) Feb '16 sad times 9
News Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Sick of Bigots an... 5
News State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Storm chaser 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,182 • Total comments across all topics: 280,819,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC