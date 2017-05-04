Elderly Man Scammed Out of $41K by Ma...

Elderly Man Scammed Out of $41K by Man Posing as Grandson in Trouble: DA

Sunday Apr 30

A fraudster swindled an elderly man out of thousands of dollars by pretending he was his grandson, telling him he needed bail money to stay out of a Dominican Republic jail, according to the Queens District Attorney's office. Andrew Sanders, 25, of Corona, allegedly called up an 86-year-old man in January posing as his grandson, "Nathaniel," and told him he was busted in Santo Domingo with one and a half pounds of marijuana.

Chicago, IL

