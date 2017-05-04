Charlottetown Airport to have direct ...

Charlottetown Airport to have direct flights to Dominican Republic

Friday Apr 28 Read more: CBC News

Sunwing will offer direct flights from Charlottetown to the Dominican Republic from mid-February to mid-May next year. From mid-February to mid-May, the airline will fly to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, instead of Varadero, Cuba, which has been the destination for the last four years.

Chicago, IL

